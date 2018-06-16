Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.81 Million

Analysts expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to post $109.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.10 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $82.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $445.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $447.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $507.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $501.74 million to $511.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,976.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs traded down $0.35, reaching $126.20, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 188,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,187. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

