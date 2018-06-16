Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 856.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

NYSE MDT opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

