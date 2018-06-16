Providence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,382,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,070,000 after acquiring an additional 702,355 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,654,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,182,000 after buying an additional 1,244,185 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,487,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nucor by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,118,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,246 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 991,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $520,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,386.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $109,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,563.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $66.85. 3,888,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

