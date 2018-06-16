Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,523 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Steelcase worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steelcase in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 7,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,422.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,500 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $48,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,804 shares of company stock valued at $147,131. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steelcase traded up $0.05, hitting $14.95, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 808,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.27. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $772.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

