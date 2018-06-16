Head-To-Head Analysis: Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) & PROVIDENT Finl/S (FPLPY)

PROVIDENT Finl/S (OTCMKTS: FPLPY) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

PROVIDENT Finl/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Oaktree Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. PROVIDENT Finl/S pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oaktree Specialty Lending pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PROVIDENT Finl/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PROVIDENT Finl/S and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROVIDENT Finl/S N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Specialty Lending -95.34% 6.74% 3.65%

Volatility & Risk

PROVIDENT Finl/S has a beta of -2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PROVIDENT Finl/S and Oaktree Specialty Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROVIDENT Finl/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 4 3 0 2.43

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than PROVIDENT Finl/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROVIDENT Finl/S and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROVIDENT Finl/S $1.54 billion 0.84 -$173.21 million $0.81 10.82 Oaktree Specialty Lending $177.96 million 3.74 -$196.96 million $0.51 9.25

PROVIDENT Finl/S has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending. Oaktree Specialty Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROVIDENT Finl/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats PROVIDENT Finl/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROVIDENT Finl/S

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. The company acts as a business development company. The Company serves various industries, including Internet software and services, healthcare services, multi-sector holdings, advertising, healthcare equipment, pharmaceuticals, construction and engineering, research and consulting services, and industrial machinery. The Company’s investment advisor is Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

