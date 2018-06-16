Proxeus Tops 24 Hour Volume of $287,999.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $287,999.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00001388 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Qryptos and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Proxeus

Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,240,350 tokens. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Qryptos and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

