Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 139,410 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 118.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 44,884 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $341,088.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,670.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,110 shares of company stock worth $41,185,344. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.23. 2,147,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

