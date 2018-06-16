Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 89,550 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 152.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Kennametal worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,524,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,683,000 after buying an additional 150,707 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,966,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,612,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,121,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 487,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennametal opened at $37.65 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $607.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

