Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of Genomic Health worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genomic Health opened at $49.59 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 307.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Genomic Health had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHDX shares. ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Genomic Health from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In other Genomic Health news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 1,497 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $48,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,911 shares of company stock worth $5,681,625 over the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genomic Health Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

