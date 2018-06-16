Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 600,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 131,396 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,749,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries traded up $2.80, hitting $35.80, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,630. The firm has a market cap of $894.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

