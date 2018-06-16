Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,468 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Flowserve worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9,083.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,158,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,922,000 after buying an additional 2,134,637 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $13,111,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $9,076,000. Golub Group LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 1,406,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 181,767 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Flowserve by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 263,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the period.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on Flowserve and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Shares of Flowserve opened at $40.81 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $919.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.