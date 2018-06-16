Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.37 Million Position in Weibo Corp (WB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Weibo worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,990 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of Weibo traded down $1.63, hitting $109.68, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,488,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Weibo Corp has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 2.54.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.91 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

