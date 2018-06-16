Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD traded down $0.03, hitting $14.07, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 157,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,522. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

In other news, insider Brian Clapp bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $32,453.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of approximately three years or less and a weighted average maturity of over five years or less.

