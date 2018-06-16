Contrasting PTC (PTC) & Appian (APPN)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PTC and Appian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 6 8 0 2.57 Appian 3 5 1 0 1.78

PTC currently has a consensus target price of $84.92, suggesting a potential downside of 10.50%. Appian has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 37.81%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Appian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PTC and Appian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.16 billion 9.41 $6.23 million $0.74 128.23 Appian $176.74 million 14.68 -$31.00 million ($0.61) -69.41

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 3.16% 10.04% 3.83% Appian -19.55% -77.57% -24.22%

Summary

PTC beats Appian on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. It also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to rapidly author and publish AR experiences; Vuforia, an AR technology platform to build applications that see and interact with things; Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Creo View solution to share 3D computer-aided design information, and support drawings and documents from a multitude of sources. Further, it provides Servigistics, a suite of software products that enable a systematic approach to service lifecycle management; and Servigistics Arbortext, an enterprise software suite which allows manufacturers to create, illustrate, manage, and publish technical and service parts information, as well as offers consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

