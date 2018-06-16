Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $53.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 16,400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $825,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,039,566.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,899 shares of company stock worth $4,042,936 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,101 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,608,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,175,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,947,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,772,000 after acquiring an additional 892,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.