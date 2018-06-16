Publica 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,573.00 (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Publica has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. One Publica token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Publica has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $4,573.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00580484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00241149 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00044568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00092059 BTC.

About Publica

Publica’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Publica’s official website is publica.io. Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Publica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

