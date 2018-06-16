Head-To-Head Comparison: Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) & Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock (PURE)

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ: ADES) and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:PURE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advanced Emissions Solutions and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Emissions Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.59%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Emissions Solutions $35.69 million 6.48 $27.87 million $1.56 7.22 Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock $1.83 million 24.46 -$6.26 million ($0.10) -6.58

Advanced Emissions Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock. Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Emissions Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Advanced Emissions Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Advanced Emissions Solutions pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Emissions Solutions 83.37% 43.68% 37.45% Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock -444.05% -280.28% -200.23%

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc. (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC. ADA holds a 42.5% controlling interest in Clean Coal Solutions, LLC. It operates in three segments: Refined coal (RC), Emission control (EC) and CO2 capture (CC). ADA is a supplier of mercury control equipment and services to the EC markets. It also offers dry sorbent injection systems (DSI) to control SO2 and acid gases. Products, such as the Company’s CyCleanTM and M-45TM technologies, its pre-combustion coal treatment processes that provide electric power generators mercury emission control. In September 2012, it acquired the assets of Bulk Conveyor Specialist Inc. and Bulk Conveyor Services, Inc.

Pure Bioscience, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds. The company offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a antimicrobial food processing aid for use in poultry processing and produce processing; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate used to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate used to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial solution used against bacteria, viruses, yeast, and molds. It sells its products to distributors and end users. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in El Cajon, California.

