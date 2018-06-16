Pure Price Tops $0.12 (PURE)

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Pure has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Pure has a market cap of $1.67 million and $18,483.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.07 or 0.04022550 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001124 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008683 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005297 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010610 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PURE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 15,198,780 coins and its circulating supply is 14,089,501 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purealt.org. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

