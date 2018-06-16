Pure Storage (PSTG) PT Raised to $21.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSTG. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.05.

Pure Storage traded down $0.34, hitting $25.05, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,889. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David Hatfield sold 200,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,796,357 shares of company stock valued at $39,104,665. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 105.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

