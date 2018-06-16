PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) Price Reaches $0.0016

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One PureVidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. PureVidz has a total market cap of $202,834.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PureVidz has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PureVidz

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz.

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

