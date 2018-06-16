PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) EVP Mark D. Fischer Sells 1,100 Shares

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $180,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark D. Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 8th, Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of PVH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $548,064.00.

On Thursday, April 12th, Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of PVH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $178,200.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Mark D. Fischer sold 2,000 shares of PVH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 987,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $104.34 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $174.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 3,741.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 133.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

