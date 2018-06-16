Citigroup Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $179.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $174.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Instinet began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $179.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.35.

PVH opened at $161.41 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $104.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

In other news, COO Michael A. Shaffer sold 46,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $7,299,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $84,752.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,541 shares of company stock worth $19,740,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,454,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,244,000 after buying an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,478,000 after buying an additional 38,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,772,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

