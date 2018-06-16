Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $43,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 330.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health traded up $0.97, hitting $70.09, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,025,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

