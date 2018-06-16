Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Increased by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Sunday, May 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. 19,166,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,626,088. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 55,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

