Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Raised by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

NYSE:WLL traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,399,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.97. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $3,671,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 44.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,130,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after acquiring an additional 659,949 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 38.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 706.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 280,300 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

