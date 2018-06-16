Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

GSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ferroglobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Ferroglobe traded down $0.34, reaching $9.00, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.60. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.12 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

