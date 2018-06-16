Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Director Carl James Schaper Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Carl James Schaper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,226,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,441.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Q2 traded down $0.30, reaching $61.45, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -128.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Q2 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Q2 by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,549,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,177 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Q2 by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 104,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 426,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

