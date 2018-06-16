Q2 (QTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Q2 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Q2 opened at $61.45 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Q2 has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -128.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Q2’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $897,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,559.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $5,344,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,933,573.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,096 shares of company stock valued at $22,236,986. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

