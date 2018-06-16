Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. CL King initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $38.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $54.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,609 shares in the company, valued at $614,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 406,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,928,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,372. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 228,015 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

