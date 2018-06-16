Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Cut by Analyst

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Chico’s FAS in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.99 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHS. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,835,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 119,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

