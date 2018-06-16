William Blair Comments on Francesca’s Holdings Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (FRAN)

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Francesca’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Francesca’s’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Francesca’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Francesca’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Francesca’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Francesca’s opened at $6.11 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Francesca’s has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.05.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Francesca’s had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Francesca’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Emmett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRAN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Francesca’s during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Francesca’s by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 633,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 93,449 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Francesca’s by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Francesca’s by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,089,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Francesca’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca's

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

