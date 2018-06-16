Toro Co to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toro in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Toro’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $875.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

TTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Toro opened at $62.03 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $488,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $801,947.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,502,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Toro by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,121,000 after purchasing an additional 605,894 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Toro by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,025,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 507,586 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Toro by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 425,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,989,000 after purchasing an additional 340,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

