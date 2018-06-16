Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 54,831,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,380. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 979.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 212,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 192,895 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 416,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 68,098 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 36,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

