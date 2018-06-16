QAD Inc. Class B (QADB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about QAD Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:QADB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. QAD Inc. Class B earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.7813411767022 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

QAD Inc. Class B traded up $0.50, hitting $41.90, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. QAD Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $43.91.

QAD Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.19 million during the quarter. QAD Inc. Class B had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd.

About QAD Inc. Class B

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

