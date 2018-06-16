Cuylenburg Peter Van Sells 259 Shares of QAD Ltd (QADA) Stock

QAD Ltd (NASDAQ:QADA) Director Cuylenburg Peter Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $10,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QAD traded down $0.35, reaching $53.70, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 103,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.26 and a beta of 1.13. QAD Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. sell-side analysts predict that QAD Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. QAD’s payout ratio is -61.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its position in shares of QAD by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in QAD by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 480,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 83,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in QAD by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,339 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QAD by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QADA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on QAD from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QAD from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

