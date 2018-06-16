QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00005059 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Quoine, Gate.io and Qryptos. QASH has a market cap of $114.76 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00590495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00238883 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00093091 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EXX, Huobi, Hotbit, Qryptos, Ethfinex, IDEX, Quoine, Gate.io, GOPAX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

