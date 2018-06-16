Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) Market Cap Reaches $453,748.00

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Qbic has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003266 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $453,748.00 and approximately $3,542.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.46 or 0.04012480 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008794 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001447 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00050739 BTC.

About Qbic

QBIC is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Qbic’s total supply is 2,881,999 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,107 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

