Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Qorvo worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qorvo from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Shares of Qorvo opened at $85.12 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $179,784.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 9,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $771,165.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,979.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,404 shares of company stock worth $4,798,110. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

