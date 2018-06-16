Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 171.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.96. 59,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,778. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $233.09.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.