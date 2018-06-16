Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

FNDA stock remained flat at $$40.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,676. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.