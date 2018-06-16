Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $102,000 Position in Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Qiagen by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 936,936 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 208,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 594,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,026 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qiagen from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Commerzbank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Qiagen traded down $0.24, reaching $37.15, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 854,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.30 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

