Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Allegion by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of Allegion traded up $0.28, hitting $82.07, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Allegion had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

