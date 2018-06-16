QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,113 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 25,674,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,330,946,000 after buying an additional 498,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,112,250,000 after buying an additional 6,322,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,243,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,037,808,000 after buying an additional 498,411 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,624,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $744,188,000 after buying an additional 534,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,218,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $581,538,000 after buying an additional 1,964,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,129 shares of company stock worth $1,605,378 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

