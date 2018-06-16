Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 568,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded Verint Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

