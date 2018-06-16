Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $104,000 in RELX Group (RELX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RELX Group (NYSE:RELX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RELX Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 326,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RELX Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in RELX Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 702,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RELX Group by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RELX Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,042 shares during the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX Group opened at $22.06 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. RELX Group has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RELX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About RELX Group

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

