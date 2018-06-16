Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) SVP Sells $129,032.64 in Stock

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) SVP David William Carroll sold 8,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $129,032.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David William Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, David William Carroll sold 12,546 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $213,282.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, David William Carroll sold 7,965 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $127,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, David William Carroll sold 9,240 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $138,045.60.

On Thursday, April 12th, David William Carroll sold 3,866 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,124.00.

QTNA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 492,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,426. The stock has a market cap of $616.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.81. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTNA. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

