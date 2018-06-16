Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $60.46 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00001512 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, Kucoin and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00586129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00237720 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00093492 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

