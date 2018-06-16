Quark Market Cap Reaches $2.05 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $401.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 255,544,215 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

