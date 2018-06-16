Qudian (QD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Qudian Inc. provides online consumer finance platforms primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company offers cash credit products which include funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. Qudian Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Qudian alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Qudian from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Qudian opened at $9.44 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Qudian has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.67 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Qudian will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Qudian by 4,335.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,023 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qudian (QD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.