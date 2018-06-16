Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, May 25th.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.72.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics traded up $0.37, reaching $111.31, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,354,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $173,622.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 61,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $6,504,653.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,975.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,667 shares of company stock worth $24,706,706. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,816,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,955,000 after purchasing an additional 280,401 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.